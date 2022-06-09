This strain offers a higher than average yield. Finally, just as it is a pungent smoke and has an earthy hashy scent. Its smoke can be harsh and lung expanding when inhaled and carries an herbal taste on exhale. The citric tang of lemon and lime is also at play.



This strain can produce 18% – 22% THC it's a rarity in the USA to have in auto version, and even true Columbian gold photoperiods mostly never represent their true native expressions.



This Sativa strain is the result of a combination of pure strains from the Santa Marta mountain range in Colombia that is home to the country’s highest peaks. Below 2,500m, where the soil is very fertile, can be found anything from typical Andean woods to dense tropical jungle.



Cannabis has been cultivated in this area for many generations and, by trying to improve the plant’s medicinal properties through continual interbreeding, the local inhabitants have achieved some of the most genetically pure strains in existence. Our breeder brought back many seeds from this region and we worked with them to produce this tall, vigorous, branchy strain with an intense, sweet fragrance that stands out above all for her taste and potent, psychedelic effects.