Critical Automatic was created to retain the very best characteristics of the photoperiod Critical, but with greater ease of cultivation and a much quicker life cycle. Why wait out the extra weeks of flowering when you can crop a Critical harvest in no time? This feminized auto flowering cultivar takes the already hardy genetics behind Critical and adds ruderalis to the mix to speed things up.



With a THC content of 14%, Critical Automatic isn’t quite as potent as the original, which some consumers may enjoy. This hybrid contains significant sativa and Indica influence, making it a good smoke during the day to stay productive and focused, or to use in the evening before bedtime. The high of this strain is characterized by the relaxing and euphoric effects of the original Critical, with less potential for couchlock.



As implied by its name, Critical Automatic will flower automatically, regardless of light schedule. This makes it an easy-to-grow plant that is especially suited to beginner cultivators looking to grow Critical. Even more experienced growers will enjoy the big, dense buds that waft intoxicating aromas at the end of the flowering phase. Scents of wood, spice, and sweetness will dominate the terpene profile. In just 11 weeks post-germination, this Critical variant will be begging for the chop.

Bushy plant with open Structure

Royal Critical Automatic will grow to around 55-65cm in height. Although small and bushy, it has an open structure which allows for greater light penetration to all areas of the plant. This means bigger and better harvests. With yields amounting to 165g/plant of delicious, sweet-skunky buds, there are many reasons why Royal Critical Automatic deserves a special spot in your cannabis garden.



