The Critical Purple is an indica variety originating in the Kush Mountains. This strain is famous for its high THC content. Despite the Ruderalis genetics she is still a “hard hitter”
The Critical Purple Car smells very sweet and flowery. Its sweet, rosy taste is a treat for cannabis connoisseurs. It is a pure Indica and therefore perfect for relaxation. It is also great for relieving pain, reducing stress and as a sleep aid.
The Critical Purple Auto delivers good yields and is very easy to grow. Indoor it will not exceed 1.2 meters. The rule is 80 cm.
feminized and autoflowering
CBD content: approx. 1%
THC content: 18 – 21%
Beginner
Harvest days 55
Yield inside: approx. 450g / m2
Harvest in the open air. up to 200 grams / plant
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.