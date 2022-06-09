The Critical Purple is an indica variety originating in the Kush Mountains. This strain is famous for its high THC content. Despite the Ruderalis genetics she is still a “hard hitter”



The Critical Purple Car smells very sweet and flowery. Its sweet, rosy taste is a treat for cannabis connoisseurs. It is a pure Indica and therefore perfect for relaxation. It is also great for relieving pain, reducing stress and as a sleep aid.



The Critical Purple Auto delivers good yields and is very easy to grow. Indoor it will not exceed 1.2 meters. The rule is 80 cm.



feminized and autoflowering

CBD content: approx. 1%

THC content: 18 – 21%

Beginner

Harvest days 55

Yield inside: approx. 450g / m2

Harvest in the open air. up to 200 grams / plant