Very limited stocks of these seeds ! I have been wanting a very pungent soury chemical smell of a chem dog and sour diesel but in a rich dark purple auto ruderalis. By working with Grand Daddy Purple Autos, Purple Haze Autos, and Chem Dog Autos combined with Sour Deisel Auto’s from 2020 – 2022 I finally have a dark purple auto ruderalis that smells like terpentine and gasoline it’s soury pungent and noxious ! It has long lost the exotic fruity berry smell of the Grand Daddy Purple Auto and Purple Haze’s dankiness and took on the strong Chemical gasoline pungent aroma of a chem dog and sour deisel perfectly merged together. Best yet, the buds produced are solid dark purple with no green expression. The buds will start out green at first, and quickly the grower will see onset of purpling and no ice is needed to make it turn dark purple, indeed icing it might make this auto turn BLACK ! The bag aroma of this is stenchy and soury with a strong terpentine ( terpinoid profile is very pronounced with limonene at a strong level ) yes this thing is soury strong to the nose.



