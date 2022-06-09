About this product
Diesel Auto Autoflowering Marijuana Seeds
NYC Diesel Auto is the automatic, indica dominant Marijuana version of the famous NYC Diesel, a feminized strain finally able to flourish automatically.
The plant of NYC Diesel Auto is able to reach a considerable height, ranging from 80-90cm, having a vigorous growth but with a rather Indica structure and appearance: compact, dense and growing more in width than in height.
It produces huge amounts of dense, compact and resinous buds that release an unmistakable scent of gasoline, a fragrance that is the ideal counterpoint to the delicious fruity flavor.
After 70-80 days of waiting, NYC Diesel Auto will give you productions ranging from 60 and 80g per plant, offering a top quality Cannabis with high contents of CBD, which makes it perfect for medicinal uses along with a moderate level of THC (10-12%), providing a very pleasant and soothing effect, very corporal, ideal for relaxing after a long day of work or to share with friends.
When smoked, the taste of the buds will be feted by delicious citric undertones, a taste highly recognizable that will greatly remind the original NYC Diesel.
Features of NYC Diesel Auto:
Feminized autoflowering
Indoor and outdoor
Genotype: Autoflowering
Genetics: NYC Diesel x Auto BFR1
THC: 10-12% CBD: High
Full Cycle: 70-80 days (indoor) or between April and November (outdoor – northern hemisphere)
Height: 80-90cm (indoor and outdoor)
Yield: 60-80g per plant
NYC Diesel Auto is the automatic, indica dominant Marijuana version of the famous NYC Diesel, a feminized strain finally able to flourish automatically.
The plant of NYC Diesel Auto is able to reach a considerable height, ranging from 80-90cm, having a vigorous growth but with a rather Indica structure and appearance: compact, dense and growing more in width than in height.
It produces huge amounts of dense, compact and resinous buds that release an unmistakable scent of gasoline, a fragrance that is the ideal counterpoint to the delicious fruity flavor.
After 70-80 days of waiting, NYC Diesel Auto will give you productions ranging from 60 and 80g per plant, offering a top quality Cannabis with high contents of CBD, which makes it perfect for medicinal uses along with a moderate level of THC (10-12%), providing a very pleasant and soothing effect, very corporal, ideal for relaxing after a long day of work or to share with friends.
When smoked, the taste of the buds will be feted by delicious citric undertones, a taste highly recognizable that will greatly remind the original NYC Diesel.
Features of NYC Diesel Auto:
Feminized autoflowering
Indoor and outdoor
Genotype: Autoflowering
Genetics: NYC Diesel x Auto BFR1
THC: 10-12% CBD: High
Full Cycle: 70-80 days (indoor) or between April and November (outdoor – northern hemisphere)
Height: 80-90cm (indoor and outdoor)
Yield: 60-80g per plant
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.