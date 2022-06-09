Diesel Auto Autoflowering Marijuana Seeds

NYC Diesel Auto is the automatic, indica dominant Marijuana version of the famous NYC Diesel, a feminized strain finally able to flourish automatically.



The plant of NYC Diesel Auto is able to reach a considerable height, ranging from 80-90cm, having a vigorous growth but with a rather Indica structure and appearance: compact, dense and growing more in width than in height.



It produces huge amounts of dense, compact and resinous buds that release an unmistakable scent of gasoline, a fragrance that is the ideal counterpoint to the delicious fruity flavor.



After 70-80 days of waiting, NYC Diesel Auto will give you productions ranging from 60 and 80g per plant, offering a top quality Cannabis with high contents of CBD, which makes it perfect for medicinal uses along with a moderate level of THC (10-12%), providing a very pleasant and soothing effect, very corporal, ideal for relaxing after a long day of work or to share with friends.



When smoked, the taste of the buds will be feted by delicious citric undertones, a taste highly recognizable that will greatly remind the original NYC Diesel.



Features of NYC Diesel Auto:

Feminized autoflowering

Indoor and outdoor

Genotype: Autoflowering

Genetics: NYC Diesel x Auto BFR1

THC: 10-12% CBD: High

Full Cycle: 70-80 days (indoor) or between April and November (outdoor – northern hemisphere)

Height: 80-90cm (indoor and outdoor)

Yield: 60-80g per plant

