Indica Dominant Hybrid – 70% Indica / 30% Sativa

THC: 20% – 25%

Fire OG is an indica dominant hybrid (70% indica/30% sativa) strain that is a potent cross between the hugely popular OG Kush X San Fernando Valley OG Kush. This dank bud is said to be the most powerful of the OG Kush family and boasts an insanely high THC level ranging from 20-25% on average. Users describe the Fire OG high as having an instant creative uplifting sense of motivation and determination. You’ll feel a rush of energy that leaves you euphoric and stimulated. This slowly fades into an intense couch lock with an insane case of the munchies and complete and utter sedation. As the high starts to wane, you’ll be eased into a deep and peaceful sleep. Due to these potent effects, Fire OG is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain due to injury or illness, stress, mild to moderate cases of depression, and sleep disorders, including insomnia and night terrors. Fire OG buds have a pungent earthy taste with a hint of woody kush and an aroma of sweet burning pine. This bud has leafy airy neon green nugs with a lot of long thin fiery orange hairs, rich purple undertones, and a frosty white layer of trichomes.