About this product
Description
Flo Limone is Colorado seed’s twist on a cannabis classic. Flo, the 1996 Cannabis Cup winner known for its light and bright buzz, is crossed against Nina Limone (Super Lemon haze x Rebel God Smoke) to create an outstanding, full-flavored sativa that is motivating without an aggressive raciness. The terpene profile has also been described as aroma therapeutic, with notes of citrus incense intermixed with Moroccan hash.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.