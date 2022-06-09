About Fruity Pebbles

Strains going by the name Fruity Pebbles have circulated since at least 2006, particularly in dispensaries in California. These strains are so named for smelling just like their namesake cereal. Although most are labeled as hybrid or as slightly Indica-dominant, the true genetics of Fruity Pebbles may be impossible to discern, as individual growers may use different parent strains or breeding techniques. According to a report provided to Wikileaf by Alaskan grower, Alaska Loven It, the THC composition of Fruity Pebbles was tested in 2021 with a THC percentage high of 28.40%.



One variety, created by breeders Alien Genetics, was marketed as Fruity Pebbles OG, an April 2012 limited edition. Packs of these special Fruity Pebbles OG seeds sold for $1,000-$1,500 each. The mother, a cross of Green Ribbon and Granddaddy Purps, was bred with a strain crossed from Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Given that successful growers can reap anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 per plant, a pack of these specialty seeds may substantially cut into profit margins for commercial growers — and would certainly be a sunk cost for the more casual home grower.



Fruity Pebbles is marked by long and densely-packed conical buds that look strikingly different from the smaller, more compact nugs more typical of pure indicas. Leaves are green, although many phenotypes have vibrant shades of purple and red with contrasting orange pistils. These bright colors — which provide further reason for this strain’s name — are the result of anthocyanins, compounds similar to chlorophyll in the plant that produce colors when exposed to cold temperatures.



Perhaps most notably, Fruity Pebbles has a sweet, tropical scent, similar to citrus and berries. Breaking the buds open yields a more spicy, hashy scent. When combusted, the smoke from this strain is smooth when drawn through a joint or a pipe and it has a sugary, fruity aftertaste.



Most cannabis strains sold under the label Fruity Pebbles provide a hybrid-type high that takes hold quickly, with a soft but strong body buzz that can provide relaxation and some spacey, psychedelic effects. Many fans of the strains describe a strange physical sensation and a sharpening of the senses and a heightened awareness that can lend itself to stimulating conversation, creative projects, or even exercise. However, the more indica-dominant varieties of Fruity Pebbles have the capacity to produce produce heavy body highs that cause couchlock. In general, these strains may be effective medication for pain, mood disorders, migraines, and attention deficit disorders. Indica-leaning phenotypes are also very helpful in relieving insomnia, and easing mental tension.



Those looking to grow their own supply of Fruity Pebbles can obtain clones (healthy clippings) from mature plants. Alternatively, it’s possible to buy packaged seeds of Fruity Pebbles. Growing outdoors requires a steady temperate climate with indirect sunlight. Those looking to grow indoors should plan on having a large gros space — depending on the phenotype, Fruity Pebbles can grow to tall sativa-like heights with a heavy yield of flowers that will need to be staked and tied to grow properly. Growers should be sure to trim fan leaves at the tops of plants in order to let light penetrate to lower branches. Indoors, plants will flower and be ready for harvest within 8 to 9 weeks. Because the flowers have a pungent, fruity odor, growers may want to equip their growing spaces with tools like carbon filters or exhaust fans. Fruity Pebbles are considered a somewhat difficult strain to grow, and may pose a challenge for the novice grower.



