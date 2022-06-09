Indica Dominant Hybrid – 60% Indica / 40% Sativa

THC: 22% – 25% ( BUT IT CAN HIT OVER 30% THC AND HAS SEEN RECORDED 34% THC QUITE OFTEN IN INDOOR GROWS )

Godfather OG is referred to as the Don of all Kush strains. Not only is it a popular cannabis strain, but it has quite a reputation for its sedative properties. Being an indica dominant hybrid strain, it has a 60:40 indica sativa ration with an amazing 22-25% THC content. The strain produces exquisite buds that are nothing short of a delight to look at. The strain is primarily produced by crossing Bubba Kush, L.A Confidential and GDP. The buds are dense and equally frosty at the same time. Additionally, it houses relatively large calyxes and have bright purple hairs with an equally good coverage of trichomes. The smell and taste are quite different from any other indica dominant strains you may have medicated with before. God father OG delivers piney and earthy flavors with pungent undertones and is incredibly potent at the same time. The high is unlike any other and is indescribable to say the least. It is powerful enough to knock you out for good if you are not careful. Godfather OG is largely recommended for patients suffering from severe medical conditions, including insomnia, anxiety, depression, chronic pains and aches along with other mood disorders.