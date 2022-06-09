Grand Daddy Purple was founded and introduced into the Bay Area by Ken Estes in 2003. Soon after it’s introduction the medical Marijuana strain took the California Collective scene by storm. Grand Daddy Purple strain, hands down is the most highly recommended and requested strain 6 to 1 in medical collectives today. The Grand Daddy Purple Turbo is a very unique cross and exclusive to NukeHeads only. We have extensive partnerships with amazing world class breeders and we have crossed work leaving to this creation. NukeHeads sought after a faster version with higher THC levels of Grand Daddy Purple original by crossing auto’s into this amazing line. The outcome is a photoperiod with a super short flowering time allowing growers to cheat the seasons end. Also, it’s strong against mildews and molds ( We have many Oklahoma growers who battle mildew who say this genetic does very well for their high humidity grow challenges ). Indoors is where it truly shines most because it can be flipped into bloom by your own control at just 6inches tall if you want to keep it short, but it will yield about 2-3 ounces if you do this. If you can scrog this plant and give it ample time to spread its wings and grow you’ll really get to see the Magic of GDPT !



If you have ever had “original” GDP before you’ll immediately recognize these face, body and brain-melting traits. Certainly, if the color purple had a taste and smell this strain would be it. The buds are a stunning deep purple which follows throughout except for the occasional eye stopping light neon green spots. With almost zero hairs on them, the crystal formations are outstanding. They really look like they were dipped and rolled in sparkling stardust. Grand Daddy Purp’s superior medicinal properties are undeniably responsible for appetite stimulation, joint pain relief, insomnia, nausea, and migraines. Known as The Nighttime Strain due to the great results credited to it by patients suffering from an array of sleep disorders. So all aboard for a great pain-free nights sleep. Grandaddy Purps Fast is the result of crossing Purple Urkle with Big Bud and a secret hybrid to impart the fast finish. It is a predominantly Indica F1 strain suitable for cultivation indoors and outdoors which finishes quickly and producing very high levels of THC.



Variety: Mostly Indica

THC Content 27 – 33%

Yield Indoors: 250 – 350 gr/m2

Flowering Time 42 – 49 days