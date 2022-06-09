~ Green Crack ~

Sometimes shock value can be a big asset when naming and marketing strains. Originally called “Cush”, this strain was re-dubbed “Green Crack” by none other than cannabis connoisseur Snoop Dogg after he sampled its intense sativa effects. Although some still prefer the name Cush to sidestep any unwanted cannabis stigma, the love for this fruity and earthy strain is unanimous. Green Crack’s origins are disputed — originally bred in Athens, GA in the 1970s, it is descended from the ever-popular Skunk #1, but it may also have some Afghani landrace indica in its background. It delivers a trippy and energetic high that’s perfect for daytime use. Its potency — Green Crack averages 16% THC content — ensures that you’ll feel uplifted for hours to come.



Green Crack has a classically indica bud structure, with dense buds that are more small and clustered than chunky. The leaves are pale green to yellow, although the pigments in some phenotypes can cause some leaves to be streaked with purple when plants are exposed to cold during the growing process. Rust-colored pistils stand out against the colorful flowers. The buds are also coated in milky-white trichomes, giving them a sticky texture and a glistening appearance. This visual appeal is matched by a dynamic scent. Cured properly, the flowers have a bright citrus scent with mellow undertones of earthiness and wood. The smoke is very smooth, and leaves a tang at the top of the palate and the back of the tongue, reminiscent of mango. On the exhale, smoke tastes vaguely hashy and spicy, perhaps evidence of Afghani in its lineage.



Despite mostly indica physical characteristics, Green Crack has a strong and buzzy sativa high. It provides users with a boost of energy that soon manifests as a cerebral mindset, making this an excellent wake and bake strain. Green Crack’s potency can make mundane like dishes and laundry tasks more interesting. It’s also an inspiring smoke — its sharp sense of focus can help users zero in on creative projects or can draw attention to the nuances in a piece of music or a movie. Green Crack can also have some slightly psychedelic effects, including visual distortions and, particularly, an odd sense of time dilation. Because it can leave users feeling uplifted and fairly wired, this strain isn’t recommended for use late at night. Because it doesn’t have many physically relaxing indica properties, Green Crack doesn’t have a wide range of medical benefits. However, its energizing effects can be great for freeing users from fatigue. Green Crack can also aid those suffering from anxiety and depression, helping them to live in the moment — although in large enough doses, the tendency towards recursive cerebral thinking can plunge some into panic or paranoia.



Green Crack is a relatively easy strain to grow, and a good choice for newcomers to cultivation. It can flourish indoors or out, although outdoor growing requires a stable source of sunlight and consistent temperatures between 72 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s more easily grown indoors where conditions can be controlled. Plants can reach between 3 and 4 feet tall with strong lateral branching. Growers should practice “topping” when growing these plants, which involves trimming broad leaves at the top of the plant to allow light to reach the lower stalks and produce as many buds as possible. Green Crack flowers relatively quickly for a sativa, reaching maturity between 7 and 8 weeks when grown inside and ready for harvest in October when grown outdoors. The yield is average but solid, producing about 41 to 46 grams (or about 1.4 to 1.6 ounces) per square footage of plant. Growers should also take care to properly cure the harvested buds in order to preserve Green Crack’s taste and potency — curing involves first drying the buds by hanging them upside down for about a week in a room that maintains 50% humidity and a consistent temperature of 70 degree Fahrenheit and then sealing the dried buds in wide-mouthed jars in ambient surroundings of 70 degrees Fahrenheit and between 60-65% humidity.



Despite the edginess of its name, Green Crack is more likely to make users energized and inspired than strung out and manic. Providing the best of what sativa varieties have to offer, it’s a great strain for enhancing your appreciation of your surroundings or simply as a way to help you get up and go. It’s also unique in its potency — even for more experienced cannabis fans, a little bit of this controlled substance can go a long way.