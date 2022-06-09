What Is the Irish Cream Strain?

Irish Cream is a great little strain for giving you a slightly tangy, fruity, burning sensation that a real Irish Cream cocktail would give you.



It comes from Mighty Irish Seeds, a smaller Ireland-based grower that is well known for its most prominent strain, Mighty Irish Hope. In fact, Irish Cream is actually a crossbreed of Mighty Irish Hope, plus a few mystery strains, making it both a signature strain and something unique at the same time.



Like many well-bred strains created in recent years, Irish Cream has a sizable THC content. You can expect to feel its effects intensely, though it might take a bit longer than you would expect.



Irish Cream has a reputation for slow effects. After first getting a mouthful, you might find yourself wondering whether or not your Irish Cream is defective. However, if you give it a little while to take hold, you feel it taking over all your senses before long.



The high is surprisingly weighty, giving you a sensation of pressure in your eyes and head. The first thing you will realize after a fleeting feeling of heaviness is that Irish Cream can soothe your entire body. The smoke eases the whole body from the muscles to the brain, making all stress a thing of the past.



Due to its strong effects, you can expect to feel revulsion toward anything that makes you think or feel too much at once. So much so, that you might be best suited to closing the curtains and keeping your eyes closed.



Aroma

Considering this strain’s name, it would make sense for it to smell of whiskey and cream, which it does, but not quite in the way that you would expect.



There are plenty of rich, nutty aromas that take over, giving you the impression of gently toasted, maybe slightly rich condensed milk. It’s both sweet and a little bit fruity, also possessing a few floral notes that are hard to label. There is also a fair amount of skunkiness and dankness, reminiscent of its skunk heritage.



Flavor

After you break up the buds and begin to smoke, your mouth will fill with rich and incredibly vibrant smoke. There is the same nuttiness that the aroma promises, but also a hint of coffee that tickles your senses.



Deeper into the smoke, you will find yourself thinking that you have just enjoyed a rich and decadent Irish Cream cocktail.



Appearance

The interesting quality of Irish Cream bud is how consistent it is in its appearance. Instead of the wild variations and differences that most Marijuana buds have, this one is practically identical all the way around. It is decently green, with only a few examples of orange pistils buried beneath the surface.



With a smattering of white trichomes across the surface, this bud is quite beautiful rather than a typical example of dank bud.



To try and create some visual variance in this bud, you need to try and grow your own. But what do you need to know to grow Irish Cream?



Irish Cream Strain Grow Info

Irish Cream Strain seeds are, thankfully, available all over the place, mostly directly from Mighty Irish Seeds.



Once you go and get yourself some Irish Cream seeds, you’ll find that it’s surprisingly tolerant to all kinds of temperatures. While it does, of course, prefer a humid climate, you can likely grow it successfully with all kinds of weather conditions.



The thing to keep in mind is to try and increase the final yield regardless of the weather conditions. For best results, you should try to cultivate it using the Sea of Green technique, which doesn’t require any complex skills.



Keep your Irish Cream plants growing together in a long, almost hedge-like configuration, with plenty of natural sunlight or high-intensity artificial lamps.



Additionally, make sure you constantly trim the top of the growth. This encourages the Irish Cream plant to grow more sideways, rather than vertically. This lateral growth is what creates lots of useful bud.



Once you harvest your Irish Cream bud and have finished marveling at its surprisingly uniform shape, what cannabinoid content can you expect?



THC Content – Highest Test

Irish Cream cannabis is known for possessing a surprisingly intense effect, one strong enough to make you want to block out sunlight. Considering these potent effects, it makes sense that it has such a high THC content.



You can expect roughly 20% THC within your Irish Cream bud, though this amount can vary from as low as 13-14%.



This makes it a decently strong strain, but not one that you need to worry about if you are a newbie.



CBD Content – Highest Test

Pretty much all cannabis has at least some CBD within it, as that is just the natural way that Marijuana develops in the wild. However, the endless growing efforts of breeders have ensured that most contemporary strains have little CBD.



While you will struggle even to find 1% CBD content in Irish Cream, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t plentiful medical benefits.



Medical Benefits of the Irish Cream Strain

Just like with all decently high THC strains, Irish Cream is useful for shutting out negative or unpleasant mental states.



This includes helping you deal with stress, but also in helping you tackle depression or even anxiety. Furthermore, the high THC content makes it perfect for handling issues relating to pain. If you suffer from an unpleasant, long-lasting painful condition like arthritis, this is a great strain to keep on hand for flare-ups.



Another thing this strain is used for is the treatment of insomnia. While Irish Cream won’t knock you out completely, it’s excellent at ensuring that you shut out all external sources of worry or pain. If your trouble is an inability to focus on things or shift your attention toward sleeping, then this strain will be just what you’re looking for.



The fact it doesn’t knock you out is a positive; you can sit there and enjoy the high for its full lasting effect. Then, once it’s over, you gradually drift off to sleep without a care in the world.



Of course, even the best strains come with some side effects, right?



Possible Side Effects of the Irish Cream Strain

Irish Cream is one of those weird strains that doesn’t have a specific list of unpleasant side effects. What it does have, however, is a list of effects that, while not dangerous or damaging, are a bit annoying.



The main quality of the Irish Cream strain is that it leaves you incapable of rational thought or logical decision making. This leaves you sitting there, staring at nothing, hiding from the light until you eventually fall asleep. For those not looking for a super chilled out evening spent dozing, this can be a bit of a problem.



Furthermore, some users complain about mild headaches after smoking a fair amount of Irish Cream. However, this should only be a problem if you smoke too much at once, so make sure to keep your consumption to a reasonable level.



Finally, Irish Cream is known for offering the typical side effects of dry mouth and dry eyes, perhaps even more so than other strains. Keep yourself well hydrated and keep a pillow nearby to fight off the primary negative effects of this strain.



Final Thoughts on the Irish Cream Strain

People find their perfect Marijuana strain for a variety of different reasons. Some people are looking for intense effects that leave their heads spinning; others want just to chill out. There are more types of Marijuana out there than different types of coffee, and each of them has its own place in your dispensary and your secret stash.



For those times when you want to zone out, close your eyes, and contemplate existence, Irish Cream is perhaps the perfect choice. While it won’t completely knock you out, you can expect to find yourself gently lulled into sleep after a few hours of blissful, slightly numbing high.



The only thing you need to remember is not to take any of this potent weed during the day – drifting off is fun, but not when you have things to do! If you are lucky enough to find some Irish Cream at your local dispensary, clear your schedule. Close your curtains, lock your door, and put on some calm, slightly trippy music.



After that, sit back, relax, and find your nearest pillow for what is perhaps the ultimate in Marijuana relaxation.