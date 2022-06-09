About Jet Fuel X CHEM DOG CROSS

Jet Fuel is a pungent sativa-leaning hybrid whose aggressive name serves as a fairly accurately description of its fast-paced sativa high. This strain is a cross between super-sticky Aspen OG and Skunk-derived High Country Diesel, both pungent varieties themselves. Also known as G6, it was created by Colorado-based breeders 303 Seeds. Jet Fuel’s cerebral intensity is well suited to situations that call for deep creative thinking and problem solving. It has a THC content that ranges from 15% to 20%. Combining it with Chem Dog we get a very Sour Diesel on crack style combination. This Genetic is exclusive to NukeHeads as the cross has produced amazing results !



Buds of Jet Fuel are marked by medium-sized flowers that taper down into almost conical shapes. The bud structure is more sativa than indica, with relatively light and fluffy leaves that tear away easy from central stems. The leaves themselves are an earthy brownish-green, while the pistils range from orange to rarely-seen shades of maroon and red. When properly cured, flowers of Jet Fuel are covered in trichomes and leave behind a sticky resin when handled.



This strain’s name doesn’t only account for its energetic nature, it’s also a reference to the sweet tang of gasoline that wafts from the flowers. Like parent strain High Country Diesel, Jet Fuel packs a fuel-like chemical punch. Grinding or burning the sticky flowers gives off a whiff of pine as well, calling to mind Jet Fuel’s OG Kush lineage. As with many other sativas, the smoke generated by this strain is smooth, although the skunky diesel aftertaste may leave many smokers reaching for a glass of water. This pungent flower may not be the best choice for those looking to keep their consumption discreet.



Uncharacteristically for a sativa, Jet Fuel may take a few minutes before it blasts off, giving users a surge of energy and euphoria. Some initial physical effects can be detected as a pressure around the eyes and temples, but this strain otherwise lives entirely in the head. If waking and baking, consumers may feel endured with the energy needed to plow through a busy day. In a more relaxed setting, Jet Fuel can bring about a stimulating creative environment — the constant sense of associative thinking can be a great asset to brainstorming, visualization, or just free-flowing conversation. Jet Fuel is definitely not a strain to enjoy before bed time, even for those with a high tolerance for THC.



Medically speaking, Jet Fuel can have psychological benefits for patients. The acute sharpening of the senses can be a big asset in helping users live more fully “in the now” if they’re burdened by symptoms of stress and anxiety. This strain’s cerebral focus can also aid those with attention deficit disorders. Because of its potency and its tendency to induce recursive, obsessive thinking, Jet Fuel is not recommended for patients or recreational users who are prone to anxiety or paranoia.



303 Seeds has made packaged seeds of Jet Fuel available online; it can also be grown as a clone if clippings are obtained from a mature plant. This is considered a moderately difficult variety to grow — it requires close monitoring of temperature and humidity and, as such, growers may have more success tending to it indoors. Growers should also “top” their plants, cutting away any broad fan leaves that might block light and air from reaching the lower branches. Jet Fuel flowers within 9 to 10 weeks when grown indoors. It offers a somewhat lower than average yield, at about 37 grams (or 1.3 ounces) per square foot of plant.