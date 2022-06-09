KINE BUD SEEDS

Kine Bud was an often used term for high quality weed; back when reggy weed ( regular swag weed ) was common and cheap and you sought after better. But, what you probably didn’t know is there was a strain also called KINE BUD , a Kush crossed with pine bud that circulated in the early 90’s in south Texas near the San Antonio area. One would have to ask ” Is it Kine bud or the Kine strain ? ” in these parts of Texas. NukeHeads has acquired this strain and produced seeds from it bringing back those 90’s when we all sought after Kine Bud or Dro . Today we now know that allot of folks who called dro , well dro … it wasn’t dro after all in most cases it was all dirt grown weed. The percentile of growers even in the undergrounds was mostly soil / dirt growers and rare was a true hydro grower found due to the inability to quickly get rid of grow equipment during a raid. Which made dirt growing choicest for illegal located growers.

Kine Bud as the strain was quite a tasty and medicating strains. The Kush lineage was actually a Hindu Kush line which The origins of Kush Cannabis are from landrace plants mainly in Afghanistan, Northern Pakistan and North-Western India with the name coming from the Hindu Kush mountain range. “Hindu Kush” strains of Cannabis were taken to the United States in the mid-to-late 1970s and continue to be available there to the present day.

The Pine strain strong with ” pinenes ” in it’s terpene profile made the bud of pine bud smell well like a pine tree. It was quite a unique strain and enjoyable; the dilemma here is no actual information was solidified other than we know it was a Kush strain with a pine bud strain cross; however, there is also an Afghanistan strain called pine tar, so what information we have on Kine Bud as a strain itself is that it was either a pine tar x Hindu Kush cross, OR it was a Hindu Kush cross with pine bud the strain itself. We’ve dug into this and this is the one paradox we run into with the San Antonio, Texas ” KINE BUD ” infamous strain. But, we got it ! And we have seeds of it to offer to you here at NukeHeads !

The THC levels of this strain are unknown; we acquired them through a source which really wishes to stay anonymous. So we ask our community of commercial growers and dedicated private home growers to please send us in any lab tests or thc tests of this strain to help us gain data.