LA Confidential is a strain that’s becoming more and more popular by the day. Those searching for a strain that will bring indica effects to provide relief for anxiety, insomnia and pain, will find LA Confidential has it all. Growers will also love the fact that being a relatively easy grow, they can cultivate the plant right at home, to achieve those results even faster.



THE HISTORY OF LA CONFIDENTIAL.

It’s said that LA Confidential is a product of experimentation in Southern California labs, hence its name. DNA Genetics created the strain by crossing OG LA Affie and Afghani, two potent indicas.



While no one can really pinpoint exactly when that experiment took place, it is thought to be one of the original kush strains. Since its inception it has won multiple awards. Today it is thought to be one of the best strains for medicinal and recreational use alike.



While some are still calling this strain a hybrid, make no mistake. With two indica parents, this strain was bred to be a pure indica. Anyone that has used it for themselves will know this since its effects are so powerful.



EFFECTS & CHARACTERISTICS.

With a THC content of 19 to 22 percent, LA Confidential is definitely a powerful strain. It’s known as a creeper strain. But many people have been fooled into thinking otherwise only to find later their stuck to the couch.



Those that don’t overdo it will be in for a pleasant surprise though, as those indica effects will not actually be felt immediately. LA Confidential does provide some cerebral and psychedelic effects thanks to its Kush roots. This means that while a sleepy feeling may come in later, you will first feel happy, relaxed and uplifted.



LA Confidential is a great strain for anyone that wants to deal with stress, insomnia, or depression. Medical patients will also find that LA Confidential is up there with the best at combating pain and inflammation.



These effects aren’t the only interesting thing about LA Confidential. While the buds can appear tinged with purple, it’s not the same effect as one may expect from other purple strains. Such as Purple Kush. LA Confidential’s beautiful purple buds entice you to try it and learn more about what makes this strain so special.



That’s often evident with just a whiff of a bud too. At first the aroma may tickle the nose with a blend of sweet and spicy notes. Then the earthy undertones will come through too. You will find this in the taste of the strain too. It starts off sweet like chocolate chip cookies and then quickly mellows into a spicy skunk flavor.



While it would seem fair that a strain that brings so much to so many would be a difficult plant to grow, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. In fact, LA Confidential is a very easy plant to grow. This makes it a perfect strain for beginner growers to try their hand at.



GROW INFORMATION.

LA Confidential is considered to be such an easy plant to grow. This is because it will thrive in both cooler and warmer climates. It is easily adaptable to be grown indoors and out also. This truly opens the doors for all types of growers, no matter their location or their setup.



The strain will perform best when grown in temperatures between 68 to 80 degrees. Keeping those temperatures consistent is what will truly make this plant thrive. It’s also known to fare best in either soil or hydro. As this will allow for a screen of green (SCROG) setup, which will open up as many bud sites as possible and give growers higher yields. The best buds will develop on the top of the plant, so it’s recommended to keep the lower canopy free from too many bud sites.



While LA Confidential is an easy plant to grow, it’s also a hungry one. Heavy feedings will help the buds flourish. Plenty of phosphorus and potassium during the flowering stage, will help buds to create dense and hearty structures.



Novice growers will love the fact that this strain is especially resistant to mould, pests, and disease. This has to be one of the best plants to grow for those that are just trying out their green thumb on cannabis plants. Any grower will be able to get their hands on LA Confidential buds in as little as six to eight weeks. Indoors the plant will yield approximately 14 ounces of bud per square meter. while outdoor growers will see approximately 5ounces from the auto variation of this plant and upwards to 1lb per plant with photos.



