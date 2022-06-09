About this product
Laughing Buddha is an award-winning sativa (2003 High Times Cannabis Cup) from Barney’s Farm ( Visit their seed bank, their amazing people ) !! This strain grows fast and tall.
An earthy cross between Thai and Jamaican strains with a sweet, fruity smell that is broken up by hints of spice and provides a rich pungent smoke that will leave consumers feeling happy, upbeat, and will leave them giggling even when battling depression.
The over-sized colas often need pruning and extra support, but the added work pays off come harvest time when full, frosty buds cover almost the entire plant.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.