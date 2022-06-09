Lava Cake, also known as “Lava Cake #11,” is a super rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Grape Pie X Thin Mint Cookies strains. Named for its super delicious flavor, Lava Cake packs a sweet and chocolaty taste with a lightly minty fruity exhale into each and every toke. The aroma is just as delectable, with fruity pine and nutty herbs galore. Lava Cake packs a super relaxing high that’s perfect for inspiring thoughtful reflection before bed at the end of a long and stressful day. You’ll feel a light lift at the onset of the high, filling you with a touch of cerebral energy and pure euphoria. This energy quickly subsides, replaced by creative thought and introspection as your body begins to settle into a deeply relaxing physical state. You won’t feel sedated in this state, but rather totally at ease with the world around you. In combination with its moderately high 15-18% average THC level, these effects are said to be perfect for treating chronic pain, nausea or appetite loss, migraines or headaches and chronic stress. This bud has oversized super dense grape-shaped olive green nugs with orange hairs and a coating of frosty white crystal trichomes.