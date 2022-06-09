Description

Nightmare OG is an indica dominant hybrid (70% indica/30% sativa) strain created through a potent cross of the infamous OG #18 X White Nightmare strains. This powerhouse bud packs a hard-hitting 28-30% THC level into each tiny little nug and relaxing full-bodied effects that will leave you dazed for hours on end. The Nightmare OG high creeps up on you, hitting you a little while after you first toke before launching your mind into a lifted state of cerebral energy. This feeling is very buzzy and will leave you unfocused, which can cause anxiety in some users if you’re not careful. As your mind is catapulted to new dimensions of bliss, your body will be dragged down into a numbingly relaxing body high that leaves you couch-locked and immovable for hours on end. Thanks to these hard-hitting nighttime effects, Nightmare OG is often chosen to treat conditions such as AD or ADHD, migraines or headaches, depression, chronic stress, and pain. This bud has a lemony pine flavor with hints of fresh spicy berries on each exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a woody citrus overtone. Nightmare OG buds have fluffy frosty minty green nugs with fat ufry orange hairs and tiny white crystal trichomes.



