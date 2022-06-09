About this product
Description
Nightmare OG is an indica dominant hybrid (70% indica/30% sativa) strain created through a potent cross of the infamous OG #18 X White Nightmare strains. This powerhouse bud packs a hard-hitting 28-30% THC level into each tiny little nug and relaxing full-bodied effects that will leave you dazed for hours on end. The Nightmare OG high creeps up on you, hitting you a little while after you first toke before launching your mind into a lifted state of cerebral energy. This feeling is very buzzy and will leave you unfocused, which can cause anxiety in some users if you’re not careful. As your mind is catapulted to new dimensions of bliss, your body will be dragged down into a numbingly relaxing body high that leaves you couch-locked and immovable for hours on end. Thanks to these hard-hitting nighttime effects, Nightmare OG is often chosen to treat conditions such as AD or ADHD, migraines or headaches, depression, chronic stress, and pain. This bud has a lemony pine flavor with hints of fresh spicy berries on each exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a woody citrus overtone. Nightmare OG buds have fluffy frosty minty green nugs with fat ufry orange hairs and tiny white crystal trichomes.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.