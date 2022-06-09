ALL NEW NUKEHEADS ALL EXCLUSIVE SUPER PURPLE STRAIN 2.0

UNDER NEON LIGHT THIS FOX TAILED SUPER PURPLE LOOKS JUST ALIEN TO EARTH



UNDER COLD CONDITIONS THE ENTIRE PLANT FROM TOP TO BOTTOM WILL TURN PURPLE



While the name says purple all over it the buds will likely grow green with purple tints. This strains lineage contains the ” PURPLE AROMATICS ” a 1990’s term for weed strains that didn’t smell like weed at all. Lacking that Danky smell of swag . No No, this strains purpling aroma smells entirely exotic, but in cold temperatures this pheno will express beautiful exotic purple colors one will surely be proud of ! This genetics is a cross of many famous purples, old and new ! Let’s see , she was created from a Purple Haze, Big Bud, back crossed to a Grand Daddy Purple by Ken Estes since we really love Ken’s work here at NukeHeads, and the fat Purple Elephant colas we so loved we took a Purple Elephant crossed it with a NukeDaddy, we grew those seeds out in the start of 2018, then crossed it out our purple haze, big bud x GDP cross , and we didn’t end it there, oohh no …. we love Black Berry Kush because it’s ultra dark leaves and dark purple buds to make one super mix of purple frosty potent out of this world genetic that grows very well in cold climates and looks spectacular indoor or outdoor. It’s so purple in aroma that and it’s coloration when iced up or grown in the cold can turn so purple it’s not very discrete if you grow it outside because it’s dark coloration stands out quite a bit especially if you grow this strain very large. The chlorophyll pigment responsible for this behavior is anthocyanin and this genetic expresses it when subjected to cold. The leaves will normally be green from start to finish unless subjected to cold in which a dark green / purple appearing fan leaves will come about !



We do not have any potency data, or lab data on this genetic yet; were going to COA it with Colorado lab’s likely in 2020, so for now any feedback you can provide us, photo’s of growing this etc.. we would highly appreciate you email photos to info@NukeHeads.com as this is an all new new genetic, and we want to add our customers photo’s to this page to really show what SUPER PURPLE is doing in everyone’s garden !



PLEASE NOTE: THERE HAS BEEN REPORTS OF THIS STRAIN GROWING ENTIRELY GREEN SHOWING NO PURPLING YET IT SMELLS EXACTLY THE SAME AS THE PURPLE PHENO EXPRESSION … we have since found that if this doesn’t purple for you and instead grows entirely green. It may be outputting a higher THC level and more yield. We have worked to isolate a consistent dark purple but we have seen cases where this genetic turns beautiful purple at one friends house; they gives seeds to a friend and it doesn’t purple at all. We have not yet fully stabilized this purple gentic as it has under-gone cross backs and is on an F4 generation. So it’s close to true breed dark solid purple with no green outcome.