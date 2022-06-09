THIS STRAIN IS NEW, AND OUR SUPPLIER STILL HAS YET TO PROVIDE US A DATA SHEET ON IT. It’s very popular though !



We crossed Grand Daddy Purple with Alien Labs Ballin out ! Below is some information about Ballin Out by alien labs. You can find more information about Grand Daddy Purple searching our website or the internet. We like crossing our privately recreated GDP with various genetics to add purple into them. So we had our private breeders cross Grand Daddy Purple with Ballin out to make this amazing cross !



GDP x Balling out ( purple ballin out ) is a cross of Grand Daddy Purple with Fruity Pebbles OG x Alien Cookies crossed to Jet Fuel Gelato. Genetic from the brand Alien Labs of California takes the lemonene profile of Fruity Pebbles OG and compliments the originality of Cookies, all with a nice flare of Jet Fuel Gelato.