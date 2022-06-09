IN COLD WEATHER THIS STRAIN WILL TURN A BEAUTIFUL PURPLE AND RED WITH THE BUDS LOOKING DARK RED AND PURPLE IN COLORATION



Blackberry Kush is a predominately Indica Strain with buds covered in thin red hairs and lots of trichomes. Laced throughout the green buds are purple, yellow and black hues. The Indica heritage is clearly exhibited making users feel a strong couchlock body high. Even so, the strain still provides powerful euphoric feelings of happiness and an elevated mood. Users often report feeling a heavy onset of the munchies to boot. Apart from the bloodshot eyes and dry mouth users of Blackberry Kush have also experienced dizziness, headaches and occasionally anxiety.



The Indica properties of Blackberry Kush make it a top choice by many people suffering from insomnia and chronic pain. It is those same Indica effects that also make the strain good for night time use. It is also heavily prescribed for those dealing with disorders affecting their ability to cope with stress, nervousness and anxiety.



Blackberry Kush exact heritage is unknown though it is estimated by most dispensaries to be roughly eighty percent Indica. There are those that say it a cross between an Afghani, a pure Indica, and one of the Blackberry strains while others say the Afhgani was crossed not with a Blackberry but DJ Short Blueberry. Some believe the Afghani was part of a Blackberry strain that is the father which then crossed with a Bubba Kush. A few believe that Bubba Kush was instead crossed with a DJ Short Blueberry to produce Blackberry Kush.



The strain is recommended for indoor growing is great for beginner cash-croppers due to its high yields and relative ease of growth. Even novice growers can expect up to 450 grams per 1000 watts or per square meter.



There are some experienced growers who have grown it outside with great results as well – harvesting up to two pounds per plant. Blackberry Kush is naturally resistant to molds and mildews but has been known to have trouble with botrytis. Measures should also be taken to protect it from spider mites. This strain is rarely topped and aggressive lateral branching is suggested for optimal flowering. Blackberry Kush matures around 65 to 75 days inside and 60 to 65 days outside. Blackberry Kush is a great strain for growers and tokers who like their cannabis rich in myrcene (an omnipresent terpene).