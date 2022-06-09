About this product
THIS STRAIN COMES IN TWO VARIATIONS WHEN IT IS EXPRESSING ITSELF. GREEN WITH PURPLING COLORS, OR DARK PURPLE !
This genetic is quite the purple cross, it’s a cross of BlueBerry Muffin ( Humboldt Seeds ) , Purple Danish, Cheese Cake X Buddha, and a CBD Cherry Wine
This genetic will hit ultra high floral notes, and can make the room smell like muffins baking in the oven. It’s blueberry lineage means rock hard beautifulk frosty with trichome bud growth, and the taste of the smoke will have you burning bowls for hours. The effect is quite the couchy effect and has a nice nostril filling after effect each hit. When bonged, piped or rolled expect different flavor profiles from this. You will get an upper note of citrus sour then the tapered smell and aroma of a blue berry muffin in the oven baking it’s quite the genetic for puple bud strain lovers and pheno hunters to grow in your garden. Oddly, it can express an all green bud so if your plant doesn’t automatically begin purpling this is O.K and known, to force the purple notes out of it, take ice, and put ice on your soil or in your hydroponics throughout flush .. if your plant is purpling nice and dark purple doing this ice method will make it even darker. It’s quite the site to see we have photo’s of this genetic its being grown in Germany currently and were awaiting more photographs from the individual who has been cultivating this strain overseas. This is a popular genetic in CZECH brought to the USA by NukeHeads Genetics !
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.