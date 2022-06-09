A KILLER COMBINATION OF PURPLE HAZE, AND MIKE AND DAWNS NOTORIOUS AND MOST POPULAR PURPLE DAWN STRAIN

Mike and Dawn set out to create a nice gigantic leafed genetic that produces whopper results in your grows. Utilizing the dark deep purple haze 1960’s sold here at NukeHeads seed bank, crossed with a Purple Dawn thus created the Purple Dawn Fire strain !



About Purple Haze THAT WAS CROSSED WITH PURPLE DAWN



Acting funny and you don’t know why? It may be because you just enjoyed some potent Purple Haze. Purple Haze is a sativa-leaning strain that takes its name from its lineage and from Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 song. This bud is thought to be a distinct phenotype of staple strain Haze, although some cannabis enthusiasts trace its lineage to a cross between Haze and an unspecified purple-flowering indica. In any case, the bud offers mentally stimulating effects as well as a complex, berry-like taste.



Purple Haze makes its appeal clear right off the bad, with medium to large-sized flowers that maintain a spade-like form, tapering down from a broad base to a pointed tip. True to their sativa heritage, these buds have a relatively loose structure, with their soft and fluffy-looking leaves spiraling loosely outward from their central stems. The leaves themselves are a patchwork of mossy green and the deep purple that gives this strain its name. Finally, these flowers are coated in sticky trichomes, accounting for their psychoactivity.



When properly cured, flowers of Purple Haze give off a dank, musty scent. A second whiff reveals some tart, berry-tinged notes. Meanwhile, grinding up or picking apart these flowers releases an herbal aroma, familiar to fans of Haze. Purple Haze gives off a very smooth and easily ingested smoke when combusted in a pipe or a joint. The smoke tastes sweet and hashy on the exhale. Notably, despite its purple coloring, this strain has no discernible grape flavors; this is because the pigments that determine its color do not have a corresponding effect on its taste.



A LITTLE ABOUT PURPLE DAWN ( THOUGH ITS KEPT MOSTLY SECRET AND HAS BEEN FOR YEARS )



We have been breeding this strain for a number of years. After test-growing hundreds of phenotype, we came upon two Beautiful Purple Expressions and created “FEM” Seeds from them.



The parents are World Class Cup Winners and have been Certified Lab Tested at 28% THC and has hit 34% on the high side ! .



She starts showing purple at about 7 weeks, and by week 9-10 she can become very dark purple. The buds are tight, rock hard and have a VERY Pungent Fruity Smell and flavor.



This has been our personal pain medicine for years” ~ Nuclear Dawn Genetics