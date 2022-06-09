Do-Si-Dos is an Indica-dominant hybrid Marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects. Dos Si Dos has been grown in Colorado and our farms who produce the feminized seeds of this strain have improved upon the original mothers that were acquired. Work has been put in to increase the purpling. We found that not every seed produces a purpling tint from the original seeds that we started with. While most buds grow out a beautiful reddish hair frosty green no purples showed through unless we kept the room cool. We wanted to strengthen the purpling and thus we added some Grand Daddy Purple to the Dos Si Dos we sell here at NukeHeads. Enjoy a Stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. Since this latest entry of seeds we have recieved we lack current photos of this genetic. We ask our customers as of 6/22/2021 to send in photos of buds. If we like the photos we will use your photos and give you credit here on this page. For now, we are using a photograph from seed-king’s website we found on google to give a basic representation, but since adding the GDP you can expect something likely even more beautiful and possibly more purple. This strain is so new to us we lack photos so if you want your name here on this page with credit for a photograph be sure to grow this strain as best as you can, then email us photos at info@nukeheads.com