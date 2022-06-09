PURPLE DAWN:

–“We have been breeding this strain for a number of years. After test-growing hundreds of phenotype, we came upon two Beautiful Purple Expressions and created “FEM” Seeds from them.

The parents are World Class Cup Winners and have been Certifed Lab Tested at 28% THC.

She starts showing purple at about 7 weeks, and by week 9-10 she can become very dark purple. The buds are tight, rock hard and have a VERY Pungent Fruity Smell and flavor.

This has been our personal pain medicine for years” ~ Nuclear Dawn Genetics



GORILLA GLUE:

-Gorilla Glue #4 created by GG strains is a Sativa-dominant hybrid, a multiple award-winning strain, famous for its high THC content. It averages 18 to 25 percent THC, but you may find it as high as 32 percent at some dispensaries. The CBD is very low, ranging between 0.05 and 0.1 percent.

This strain gets its name because of the resin that collects on the scissors when trimming. Gorilla Glue #4 has several parents due to extensive backcrossing – Sour Diesel, Sour Dubb, Chem’s Sister, and Chocolate Diesel.

The hybrid strain has won awards at the 2014 Cannabis Cup in both Los Angeles and Michigan. It has been described as a bunch of trichromes with a few buds, leaves, and stalks sticking out.

The aroma is very strong and is mostly diesel with notes of chocolate and coffee, although sweet and earthy is also used to describe it. You’ll be going back for seconds due to the full-bodied and flavorful smoke. The buds are green with orange hairs. It is very dense, spongy, resinous, and covered in trichromes.

Gorilla Glue #4 makes you chill, medical and recreational users, both. It gives a full body melt, despite the Sativa-dominance. The body effect may be a result of the THC/CBD ratio, the terpene profile, and/or the synergistic effects of the cannabinoids. Along with the body buzz, expect uplifting, cerebral effects. Not exactly a strain to use in the morning, Gorilla Glue #4 is more suited to a day off from work or to end the day.

Recreational users will find that the buzz goes straight to the head. The effect is heavy-handed as this is a couch-locking strain. You will feel the effect immediately and it will “glue” you to the couch and deliver relaxation and euphoria.

With low CBD, Gorilla Glue #4 is not for serious medical conditions such as seizures, cancer, and central nervous disorders. It is good for mild and moderate conditions such as headache and insomnia. The indica provides sedating effects for painful disorders like arthritis and slipped discs.

This strain has a reputation for being able to treat disorders that are more mental in origin such as stress, anxiety, and depression. In particular, people with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) have made Gorilla Glue #4 their go-to girl.

Gorilla Glue #4 came into being due to the accidental pollination of a hermaphrodite and therefore, growers advise that even if you get feminized seeds, you should check each plant for pollen sacs in the flowering stage. This strain flowers in 8 weeks and the yield is heavy.