This cross is astonishing, high potency auto, flavorful, frosty, and high yield !

Auto Purple Amnesia broke all records when 1 plant produced a massive 681g in independent test conditions and Auto gorilla OG has been wowing growers since its release in 2017 with its incredible potency, easiness to grow and wonderful flavour. The combination of these 2 strains will not disappoint!

Like both its parents Auto Purple Gorilla shows explosive growth right from the start and does not require any special care or attention to give you great results. If she is treated well and given enough space and light to fulfil her potential then she will pay you back with incredible yields.

As Auto Gorilla Purple matures you will notice she has a very dominant main cola but also excellent side branching and she will get almost as wide as she is tall. Due to the incredible resin production that comes from the Gorilla Glue ancestry the buds on side branches can get super heavy and may need to be supported. The buds on this plant can get coke-bottle sized and are very dense with an incredible covering of sticky trichomes. Some of the Purple coloring of its parent has diminished but certain individuals will produce some beautiful purple buds.

Yields for the strain can range from 2-3 ounces per plant (60-90g) in a basic soil grow to 10 ounces per plant (280g) in a good quality hydro setup. All of this will be achieved in around 10 weeks from germination to harvest

Auto Purple Gorilla gives off a delicious citrus aroma with earthy notes as well as some fruity flavours. The effect of this strain is not for the fainthearted or the first timer with its very fast all-encompassing stoned effect that can last for several hours. Although this strain hits like a freight train she still allows you to get on with daily tasks and stay focused on the job in hand.

Due to the massive trichome production of Auto Purple Gorilla she is the perfect strain for making hash, Rosin or extracts from so nothing is wasted.

Strain: PURPLE GORILLA

Type: (Gorilla Glue #4 x Auto OG kush) x auto purple amnesia

Height: 25-40” | 50-100cm

Harvest: 9-11 weeks from seed

Yield: 60-280g |2-10 oz per plant

Indoors/Outdoors: Both

Effect: Super Potent 21% – 28 % + THC

Potency: 10/10