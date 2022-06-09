WE HAVE LEGIT LABORATORY CERTIFIED PHYTOCERTIFIED PURPLE HAZE GENETICS THAT GOES BACK TO THE ORIGINAL JIMI HENDRIX SMOKED HIMSELF !

THIS IS THE AUTO VERSION OF PURPLE HAZE WE ALSO SELL THE PHOTOPERIODIAL STRAIN OF PURPLE HAZE !



About Purple Haze

Acting funny and you don’t know why? It may be because you just enjoyed some potent Purple Haze. Purple Haze is a sativa-leaning strain that takes its name from its lineage and from Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 song. This bud is thought to be a distinct phenotype of staple strain Haze, although some cannabis enthusiasts trace its lineage to a cross between Haze and an unspecified purple-flowering indica. In any case, the bud offers mentally stimulating effects as well as a complex, berry-like taste.



Purple Haze makes its appeal clear right off the bad, with medium to large-sized flowers that maintain a spade-like form, tapering down from a broad base to a pointed tip. True to their sativa heritage, these buds have a relatively loose structure, with their soft and fluffy-looking leaves spiraling loosely outward from their central stems. The leaves themselves are a patchwork of mossy green and the deep purple that gives this strain its name. Finally, these flowers are coated in sticky trichomes, accounting for their psychoactivity.



When properly cured, flowers of Purple Haze give off a dank, musty scent. A second whiff reveals some tart, berry-tinged notes. Meanwhile, grinding up or picking apart these flowers releases an herbal aroma, familiar to fans of Haze. Purple Haze gives off a very smooth and easily ingested smoke when combusted in a pipe or a joint. The smoke tastes sweet and hashy on the exhale. Notably, despite its purple coloring, this strain has no discernible grape flavors; this is because the pigments that determine its color do not have a corresponding effect on its taste.



Purple Haze tends to work its magic soon after users inhale its flavorful smoke. As with many other sativas, this strain goes right to the head, resulting in side effects like a slight pressure around the temples or a flushing in the cheeks. Once these odd sensations abate, though, users are granted access to a higher plane of thinking in which ideas jump around in free association in surprising new connections. Certain thoughts or ideas may strike the consumer as more interesting than they otherwise might — and might not seem particularly engaging to bystanders who aren’t under a similar influence. As such, Purple Haze can stimulate conversation in social settings with like-minded people, serving as an icebreaker even when used among new acquaintances. Those who aren’t overwhelmed by the cerebral energy that Purple Haze provides may also find them able to ease into a heavy workload, whether it’s open-ended and creative or consists of complicated analytical tasks. After some time passes, this strain’s physical side may creep in bit by bit. Rather than relaxing the user and undoing Purple Haze’s buzzy effects, though, this body high is stimulating and somewhat trippy. Smokers may feel a new connection to their body or a new groundedness. This eventual combination of physical and mental qualities makes this bud a great way to enjoy activities that involve both body and mind, like exercising or gaming. Under the right circumstances and with the right company, Purple Haze can even be an effective aphrodisiac. As the high tapers off after a few hours, you may feel your energy begin to dip — but even so, this strain isn’t likely to make you crash and isn’t recommended for consumption before bedtime.



Purple Haze’s upbeat effects have some applications for medical cannabis patients as well. The strain’s cerebral qualities can help those with attention deficit disorders to sustain focus on single tasks. Its mood-altering effects may also temporarily improve symptoms of mild stress or depression. Physically, the strain can soothe minor inflammations like headaches or cramps. Because it tends to bring about fairly strong patterns of recursive thinking, Purple Haze is not a good option for patients who are prone to panic or paranoia.



Seeds of true Purple Haze may be difficult to find for sale online. Netherlands-based seed bank Flying Dutchmen sells seed stock of original Haze, some of which may yield the unique Purple Haze phenotype. A more surefire option is to take clippings from existing plants of the strain in order to foster “clones.” This strain’s plants tend to grow tall and may need to be trimmed back in order to fit in limited indoor grow spaces. Purple Haze flowers within 9 to 10 weeks when grown indoors.