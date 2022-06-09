JAGER

Jager is a potent Indica named after Jagermeister, a popular German brand of licorice schnapps. And while the alcoholic beverage is fabled to contain traces of deer’s blood, the strain has no such unsavory ingredients. Jager was created by an as-yet unidentified breeder in Oregon and may be the product of popular staples Blue Dream and L.A. Confidential.



This bud is very potent, consistently testing at between 18% and 23% THC.



80%/20% Indica Dominant



Jager immediately establishes its bag appeal with large, chunky flowers. The flowers have a spade-like shape, almost resembling pine cones, tapering down from a broad base to a pointed tip. The buds adhere in a dense, indica-typical structure with dark green leaves and rust-colored pistils. Most phenotypes of the strain also boast streaks of deep purple — these striking colors are the byproduct of colder-than-average weather affecting the plants’ pigments (called anthocyanins) during the growing process. These already-colorful flowers are also coated in translucent amber trichomes, accounting for their psychoactivity and giving them a very sticky texture.



Like its namesake liquor, Jager has a pronounced aroma of black licorice. When inspected more closely, dank scents of musk and damp earth are also at play. Meanwhile, grinding up or breaking open these dense buds yield some traces of diesel. This strain has a surprisingly smooth smoke for an indica; on the exhale, this smoke has a herbal, tobacco-like flavor, along with some sweet licorice that lingers on the palate. Notably, Jager offers no grape flavors, despite its often entirely purple flowers — this is because the pigments that determine the leaves’ colordo not have a corresponding effect on their aroma.



Jager hits hard and fast, often making its effects known before smokers have finished savoring its rich smoke. Users typically detect a tingle that spreads from the neck down through the core and limbs. Any muscular tension may gradually dissipate as deep breathing happens more deeply and easily. Theseeffects progress toward a full body high that may make some want to stretch out on the closest possible couch. Despite its relaxing properties though, Jager has enough sativa potency to confer a clearheaded energy; this makes the bud useful for mentally engaging pursuits like reading, studying, or plowing through administrative work. Eventually, Jager’s high progresses towards

sleepiness — and while the alcoholic namesake often renders its consumers unconscious, this bud’s knockout effect

is more subtle, without the subsequent hangover and embarrassing loss of control. Jager is best enjoyed in the early evening or right before bed. Finally, its effects are said to be long-lasting, even for cannabis veterans.



Jager’s relaxing properties may also be worth sampling by medical cannabis patients. The strain can numb deep-seated aches and pains, whether temporary or chronic. It can also take care of minor annoyances like headaches or nausea. Psychologically speaking, Jager may temporarily blunt the symptoms of stress, depression, and anxiety. In large enough doses, it can also soothe insomniacs to sleep. Because it is unlikely to bring about overly cerebral thinking or paranoia, Jager is a good option for users who are prone to panic or who have a low tolerance for THC.



While Jagermeister liquor is often considered a “pre-game” psychoactive enhancement, Jager bud is more of a nightcap for relaxing before bed. Its moody, mellow effects are just the thing for unwinding after a long day or week.