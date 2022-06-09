About this product
We crossed some Grand Daddy Purple into MAC 1 and what we produced is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.
This dense flower is saturated in trichomes, sprouting up so close together that you can barely see the purple-and-olive-green leaves underneath. Wild orange hairs bend and weave throughout the bud, and Mac 1 wafts an intoxicatingly skunky scent as soon as the jar lid twists open.
With delightfully frosty buds layered with flashes of radiant, purple calyxes and peach-colored pistils, this strain is a great choice for those looking for a powerhouse with a knockout punch.
This dense flower is saturated in trichomes, sprouting up so close together that you can barely see the purple-and-olive-green leaves underneath. Wild orange hairs bend and weave throughout the bud, and Mac 1 wafts an intoxicatingly skunky scent as soon as the jar lid twists open.
With delightfully frosty buds layered with flashes of radiant, purple calyxes and peach-colored pistils, this strain is a great choice for those looking for a powerhouse with a knockout punch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.