We crossed some Grand Daddy Purple into MAC 1 and what we produced is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.



This dense flower is saturated in trichomes, sprouting up so close together that you can barely see the purple-and-olive-green leaves underneath. Wild orange hairs bend and weave throughout the bud, and Mac 1 wafts an intoxicatingly skunky scent as soon as the jar lid twists open.



With delightfully frosty buds layered with flashes of radiant, purple calyxes and peach-colored pistils, this strain is a great choice for those looking for a powerhouse with a knockout punch.