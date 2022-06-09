PURPLE CORONA VIRUS PHOTO PROVIDED BY: ZOEY WILLIAMS



****** OUR ALL NEW STRAIN DUBBED AFTER THE DEADLY NOVEL CORONA VIRUS *******



This strain will hit your lungs so hard have you coughing so hard you think your dying; It will leave you just slouched and wrecked on the couch thus we deemed it the Corona Virus Strain



This seed stock comes from a very select private seed storage not ever offered to the general public. It’s a cross of Generation 12 NukeHeads, with some King Tut, and Gorilla Glue #4 and carries a 1/8th lineage of Grand Daddy Purple. Like the actual real virus, with no data, we are offering this strain without lab tests as an all new Novel Weed Strain to hit the Market. We also lack photos of this strain, as it was never to be released to the public. Just as conspiracies about Wuhan’s Level P4 ( pathogen 4 level ) disease lab. The ONLY P4 lab in China where some analyst feel an accidental leak of the virus from this lab is why Wuhan is ground Zero ! Were here at NukeHeads, are ground zero for this Strain Launch, we advise you be careful with bowl loads on this one, it’s lineage packs heavy high levels of THC, and has unknown consequences on bong rips to the lungs .. such as ultra severe coughing and insane amounts of giggling .. Stomach problems could occur from over eating snacks due to increase of munchie levels attacking the hunger system in your body prompting an onslaught of refrigerator raids .. it attacks the lungs with voluminous smoke and may leave you immobilized. We caution one hit bong rips as your approach to this KILLER genetic. We do indeed have some photos of crosses that comprised this strain and made it what it is today !



These photos below, are various genetics that make up the NOVEL CORONA STRAIN !!! It has unknown outcomes, and be safe when ripping this in your lungs, you might get far higher than you wanted to get !



WARNING – This genetic is not covered by our 100% Germination Guarantee, this is a true solid seed stock, due to it’s cost and very limited stock quantities we are not warrantying these seeds with our germination guarantee. You take full risk if the seeds don’t germinate. We advise you give up-most care and use controlled germination systems to ensure you acquire this genetics. We then advise you take many clones so you secure it indefinitely in your garden and grow program. These seeds have 98% germination rates in our private breeding programs, so rest assured they will be strong for you, but if you screw up the germination process, that’s on you. This is a risky genetic, that can grow some of the most potent , strongest high, heavy body effects , and was never meant to be offered for sale until now. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED !!