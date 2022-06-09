Peanut Butter Breath is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Dosidos X Mendobreath F2 strains. With this bud, the name says it all – the flavor is nutty and earthy with a rich herbal overtone. The aroma follows the same profile, with an earthy herbal overtone that’s accented by rich nuttiness. As soon as you exhale, the effects of Peanut Butter Breath will sink in, starting with a cerebral lift before spreading throughout the rest of your body in tingly waves of energy. These tingles start in the back of your neck and spine before spreading their buzzing tendrils throughout the entirety of your body, leaving you hopelessly relaxed, kicking back without a care in the world – that is, until the munchies hit. Be sure to have some snacks on hand, since you won’t really be able to get up off the couch to hunt for any at this point. With these long-lasting effects and its high 18-28% average THC level, Peanut Butter Breath is often chosen to treat conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, depression, chronic stress, or chronic pain. This bud has long grape-shaped olive green nugs with bright red-orange hairs and a coating of thick frosty white purple-tinted crystal trichomes.