Very Striking colors, which is why we have put all our effort into bringing a

classic in its reddish version. Today we proudly present Red Kush Auto, genetic from Hindu Kush,

that presents in 90% copies with red tones that will leave you surprised.

Red Kush Auto is a large-sized automatic variety that has a strong central stem and side branches

with short separation. An exceptional producer, both indoors and outdoors, which due to its ease of

cultivation is highly recommended for novice growers.

This strain likes to be well fed to deliver all its potential, so we advise keeping it fertilized from the

first weeks, trying to make small but constant irrigation. The medicinal users prefer it for the

treatment of stress due to its relaxing and sedative effect. This plant does very well indoor !



Genetics: Hindu Kush x Purple Kush Auto

Red phenotype: 90% of the specimens

THC: Medium – High 20% and above in many test cases

Effect: Relaxing, Sedative

Complete Cycle: 55 days

Taste: Fruity, Earthy

Production:

Indoor: 300 – 450 grs/m2

Outdoor: 40 – 200 grs/plant