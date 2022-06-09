About this product
Very Striking colors, which is why we have put all our effort into bringing a
classic in its reddish version. Today we proudly present Red Kush Auto, genetic from Hindu Kush,
that presents in 90% copies with red tones that will leave you surprised.
Red Kush Auto is a large-sized automatic variety that has a strong central stem and side branches
with short separation. An exceptional producer, both indoors and outdoors, which due to its ease of
cultivation is highly recommended for novice growers.
This strain likes to be well fed to deliver all its potential, so we advise keeping it fertilized from the
first weeks, trying to make small but constant irrigation. The medicinal users prefer it for the
treatment of stress due to its relaxing and sedative effect. This plant does very well indoor !
Genetics: Hindu Kush x Purple Kush Auto
Red phenotype: 90% of the specimens
THC: Medium – High 20% and above in many test cases
Effect: Relaxing, Sedative
Complete Cycle: 55 days
Taste: Fruity, Earthy
Production:
Indoor: 300 – 450 grs/m2
Outdoor: 40 – 200 grs/plant
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.