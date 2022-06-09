PURPLE TROPICANA COOKIES AUTO

THC Content 21%-31%

Flowering Time8-10 Weeks

Indoor& Outdoor

Yield400-500gr/m²

High levels of THC, and gorgeous buds… various rainbow colors, this is a sure favorite of any auto grower !

Tropicana Cookies Purple delivers a triple-threat of benefits from a sativa-dominant hybrid you’ll quickly fall in love with.

This strain not only scores high in looks but will blow you away with fruity, creamy, and sweet aromas, too.

Even better? The strain is simple to manage, making it ideal for beginner growers, and indoor or outdoor environments.

Cultivate a winning batch of this purple variety that’ll treat you to moderate yields and out-of-this-world effects.



Tropicana Cookies Purple is a rare hybrid cross of two legendary strains, Purple Punch x Tropicana Cookies. Although its origins are somewhat unknown, the sativa dominant hybrid will be the gem of your garden in no time as it produces moderate yields with higher than average bag appeal. The variety is stunning with gorgeous buds and captivating colors and pungent in delicious, candy-like scents. Coated with crystal-like trichomes, the strain’s terpene profile whisks you away to vacay-like destinations and shimmers under lights or the sun. Tasty, and pleasurable in euphoric effects, you won’t want to miss the chance to try this elusive, and remarkable variety.