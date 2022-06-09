These Auto Quarter Pounder Seeds are the result of a 2 year breeding program with exceptional Brazilian genetics, creating this very powerful strain that was bred for very generous yields.



The original version is created by Canuk seeds, but here at NukeHeads we crossed it with a Cheese Auto, to create the infamous Quarter Pounder with Cheese Auto which hits 22% THC – 28% THC and has a very high yield !



Auto Quarter Pounder is ready around 80 to 85 days after germination which is a little longer than other Autos, but the additional grow time is needed for this strain to ensure maximum potency and yield size.



The plants grow larger than most and will easily reach up to 2 meters tall in the right conditions.



Auto Quarter Pounder will amaze even the seasoned grower, with its predominately Indica genetics and appearance, the heavy handed effect also has a sweet and sour, citrus-like aroma and taste.