Rainbow Kush Marijuana Strain

RAINBOW KUSH STRAIN OVERVIEW

Rainbow Kush is one of the most colorful cannabis strains on the market today. You’ll feel like you’ve found your ‘pot’ of gold at the end of the rainbow after you’ve experienced this strain’s deeply relaxing effects.



FLAVORS

COFFEE

EARTHY

PINEY

SPICY

COMMON USAGE

ANXIETY

CHRONIC PAIN

DEPRESSION

STRESS

EFFECTS

BODY HIGH/NUMBING

RELAXATION

GROWING INFO

CAN BE GROWN INDOORS OR OUTDOORS. FLOWERING PERIOD IS BETWEEN 8-9 WEEKS.

THC

18%

CBD

1%

SATIVA

15%

INDICA

85%

Surely, a rainbow-colored cannabis strain sounds just too good to be true, right? Apparently not, as Dutch breeders, Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds, have achieved just that with the Rainbow Kush strain.



This strain has continued to grow in popularity in recent years for a variety of reasons. Its combination of picture-perfect shades and its pleasant piney flavor have made this strain a firm fan favorite.



And it’s not just Rainbow Kush’s appearance and flavors that makes it so popular, it’s also down to its purported medicinal high.



What Is Rainbow Kush?

Rainbow Kush is a heavily indica-dominant strain with an 85:15 indica to sativa ratio. This hybrid is often confused with the very similarly named Rainbow strain. Rainbow Kush is a cross between the legendary indica Hindu Kush, with Master Kush and Montel’s Pride.



A Rainbow Kush plant is sticky to the touch and packed full of high-inducing THC. This strain is moderately potent, with an average THC level of approximately 18%. After consuming this strain, you might feel like you’ve discovered the ‘pot’ of gold at the end of the ‘rainbow’.



Although not available at all dispensaries throughout North America, some pot shops have been carrying Rainbow Kush. This strain has also grown in demand to become a regular at many different Amsterdam coffee shops.



As already mentioned, the Rainbow Kush strain is beautiful and stunningly colorful. However, some pictures on the internet don’t accurately represent what this strain looks like in real life. Lots of photos of this strain have been photoshopped, but nevertheless, it is still a stunning strain.



Rainbow Kush is ideal for those who enjoy consuming cannabis but want to be able to function throughout their day. Unlike some indica-dominant hybrids, Rainbow Kush should not place you into a weed coma. As long as you don’t overindulge, that is!



What Rainbow Kush may do, however, is help to mellow you out, and possibly make you a little more sociable. Some consumers of this strain say that it may even help to increase your focus or make you feel more creative too.



To begin with, though, Rainbow Kush’s sativa genetics are more prominent and induce a cerebral, uplifting, and euphoric high. All in all, Rainbow Kush is a calming mood-booster. So, you can expect happy vibes followed by deep relaxation after consuming this strain.



Aroma

Mirroring its full spectrum of beautiful colors, the Rainbow Kush strain offers a wide array of fragrant aromas. It is renowned for its strong piney aroma with hints of fruity sweetness and spicy notes. You can even detect a little bit of skunk in this fragrant strain.



Flavor

The Rainbow Kush strain has a strong piney flavor, which is complemented by milder, earthier notes. Some Rainbow Kush consumers say that it has a coffee-like taste on the inhale and that it has a spicy aftertaste.



Appearance

Rainbow Kush is quite sticky to the touch, with plenty of glimmering crystals coating its magnificent, rainbow-colored buds. While in real life, a Rainbow Kush plant may not exactly resemble some of the photos that you have seen online, it is still a stunningly beautiful plant.



A Rainbow Kush plant has distinctive shades of fiery reds and vibrant oranges, pretty pinks, and bright yellows. It also has some distinctive cool-toned blues, greens, purples, and even hints of white.



Rainbow Kush is undoubtedly one of the most colorful cannabis types available in the world. With Rainbow Kush, the entire spectrum of rainbow pigments appears as the plant nears the end of its flowering stage.



This makes watching Rainbow Kush grow an almost magical experience. You get to see this plant transform from dull shades of “cannabis green,” to a magnificent display of sheer vibrancy.



As you will see from the next section, we think that Rainbow Kush plant growers will enjoy their growing experience with this strain.



Rainbow Kush Grow Info

A Rainbow Kush plant’s grow difficulty is rated as easy to moderate. The good news is that it can be grown indoors or outdoors. Experienced Rainbow Kush growers recommend utilizing the Sea of Green method for best results.



Rainbow Kush needs plenty of care and nutrients to grow steadily, but in the end, if done correctly, the beautiful, colorful buds will be more than worth the effort. The best types of nutrient fertilizers to utilize with this Marijuana include bat guano, feather meal, soft rock phosphate, natural potash, steamed bone meal, and sea kelp. Other options, of course, work as well, but these seem to do a lot for this specific strain type.



Space is an important consideration with a Rainbow Kush plant, as it can grow up to 150cm in height indoors. Outdoors, it can stretch almost a foot taller, and it can reach up to 180cm in height.



If you are growing this plant indoors, then you can expect it to flower after around eight to nine weeks. On the other hand, if you are growing this plant outdoors, then late September or early October is the ideal time of year for harvesting.



Indoors, Rainbow Kush growers may achieve a yield of up to 16 ounces per square meter. Outdoor growers could potentially see a significantly higher return of up to 26.5 ounces per square meter with this strain.