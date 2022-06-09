Description

Runtz Auto is a cross of Runtz and Barney’s own Super Auto #1 breeding strain. Runtz Auto is a 70% Indica hybrid strain that goes from seed to harvest in just 70 days. Plants grow to be around 120 cm. tall, possibly a little taller outdoors or shorter indoors. Yields, however, are very good, all the more so for an auto-flowering strain.



How Runtz Auto Grows

Grown indoors under good lighting and general conditions, the experienced grower can harvest as much as 600 gr/m2. Outdoor-raised plants can produce a little more in the correct conditions with plenty of sunlight, reaching as much as 700 gr/m2.



Runtz Auto Taste, Smell, and Effect

These autoflowering plants carry the scents and tastes of the original photo-period strain so now it’s possible to get the same amount of enjoyment in an even shorter time frame. Consumers will float away on a wave of intense, sweet fruity tastes. Although THC levels are not known as yet, the degree of relaxation imparted suggests a very decent percentage.



Some medicinal benefits are claimed for Runtz Auto, although these are not specified.