AUTOS FIRST APPEARED IN RUSSIA – and getting true Russian Autos is very difficult to do. It takes us nearly 6 months to get true Russian genetics here to the USA because of the problems involved in importing from Russia plus in Russia growing weed is not truly legal and facing Russian Army is what our breeders do. This is seeds that has allot of politics and even loss of life occurring because Russian people grow weed and fight Russian goverment control to do it, and they fight and won’t stop fighting for the belief of this plant being free to all and healthy for those sick and ill. If you see most all of our very few Russian Auto’s are very expensive they are the most expensive genetics we sell on this website and for great reason. If you truly want a taste of Russia and you want to truly be able to appreciate that there’s likely fights and shoot outs involved in the people who produce the seeds that we buy. This is the genetic to get and these seeds cost allot more than money can even costs. Every 3 months we have them on order so that they arrive on time as they take so long to get to us and they are very difficult to get so if your a true pheno seeker and want our most expensive genetics our Russian seeds is for the creme de la creme growers seeking insane hard to get lines of cannabis.



This is a cross of Red Dragon, Purple Rush ( popular in Europe ) , White Russian ( Serious Seeds Genetics produced White Russian ) , and is a unique strain from Temnaya genetika ( Dark Genetics ) who promises to work on a website for us to cross promote; but for now they are a bit under-ground with their operation. The breeder states from their work the strain’s pheno lineage would put this strains estimated concentrations at around 24% THC and 6% CBD classing this as a medical strain here at NukeHeads.



These are breeders that also cross a KGB auto; In Russia plants need to be small and short in growth due to a number of factors these breeder’s raised to us; The RRK will hit a max heigh of 3ft



and grow’s very thick stalks as well as produces an amazing bud with nice colors and vibrant appearance. The THC is not tested because of the district this comes from such things are not obtained; We at NukeHeads will work as we promised to Temnaya Genetika to get lab tests done here in Colorado; for now this is a hot one in Europe all exclusive to NukeHeads; Grab it up if you like foreign strains that crossed the ocean to us; We also seek feedback from our buyers on this one to let us know what they think about this strain as it’s an all exclusive your not going to get anywhere else.



