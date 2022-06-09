About this product
Tangerine Dream
This winner of the 2010 Cannabis Cup was created by the illustrious Barney’s Farm. A strain for connoisseurs, Tangerine Dream is the hybrid daughter of G13, Afghani, and Neville’s A5 Haze. Its ability to knock out pain while increasing energy is what makes Tangerine Dream so special. While too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck on the couch, this strain was handcrafted to meet the demands of working medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides users with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.