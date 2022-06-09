THE DUKE GROWS ” BIG BAD BANNER “



(For customers reading, yep yep this means one of your favorite youtubers is starting his own line up of genetics. The DUKE GROWS . Visit his channel by clicking HERE )



BIG BAD BANNER

A custom in house cross of Bruce Banner variant which has hit 24 – 31% THC levels, crossed with a proven BIG BUD AUTO strain The Duke combined two powerful , nicely yielding auto strains that hits it out of the park with THC , flavor, aroma, and ease of growing. Bruce Banner X Big Bud aka BIG BAD BANNER ( Big Bud x Banner ) is a combination that’s sure to grow your interest with hulk style interest especially when you see how these grow. Currently we have no test data on these, and we spoke with The Duke Grow’s as he’s planning on doing video grow logs of his strains, and will be using T-Check systems to measure THC concentrations in the flower. For now, this data is private until TDG opens it up to the public. This is an excellent time to get in on a very limited stock of feminized seeds created by TDG and to support his work and his channels content production. We provide all NukeHeads guarantee’s on these freshly hand harvested seeds guaranteed to be strong, sprout , and give you the results you see in The Dukes Grows videos. We here at NukeHeads also ask for folks to send us photographs of their Big Bad Banners so we can add content to this page for others to see. We will give you photo-credits for the submission to brag to your homies if we choose your photo to put here on this page !



Due to customers already pre-ordering we quickly created this page to list this genetic for sale, but we are awaiting future notes from the Duke Himself on what he’d like to say about this cross, but he mostly shares his thoughts on his youtube channel. CLICK HERE TO VISIT HIS CHANNEL