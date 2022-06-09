THE DUKE GROWS ” Candy Cake Auto “



(For customers reading, yep yep this means one of your favorite youtubers is starting his own line up of genetics. The DUKE GROWS . Visit his channel by clicking HERE )



Candy Cake Auto is a Wedding Cake cross with a twist that sure to give any grower a smile on their face when they get to bloom time. This strain produces a nice frosty profile and a relaxing medical effect that is perfectly paired with some steak and mashed potatoes with gravy. A hit the fridge high with vast munchies and a goal to be full and satisfied driving hunger and eluding to the television remote for an adventurous day of relaxation in the realms of internet surfing or video gaming. A perfect go to for MMORPG games online or some FPS action that produces some fun laughs and has the body planted in it’s seat. This likely isn’t the best strain to go out and about and get active with but more of a beer buddy paired with some nice brews and TV or video games and the grower / smoker will find themselves rigth at home with the effects from this strain. Since this genetic is new here at NukeHeads we ask anyone who grows it to be sure to send in photographs of how well this cross turns out in your garden by emailing us photos to info@NukeHeads.com . If we decide to use your photos we will ask your permission of course and then put your name as credits under the photograph here on this product page under the photo you shared with us in which you can brag to your homies your photo made it on the NukeHeads genetics website !



Due to customers already pre-ordering we quickly created this page to list this genetic for sale, but we are awaiting future notes from the Duke Himself on what he’d like to say about this cross, but he mostly shares his thoughts on his youtube channel. CLICK HERE TO VISIT HIS CHANNEL