Sweet Trainwreck Auto is a rather taller-than-usual 4th. generation auto-flowering cannabis strain. It was bred by crossing certain 3rd. generation autos with an elite Trainwreck clone, the latter being extremely popular in US medical cannabis dispensaries.



Despite having 65% indica genetics it is quite a tall strain with a branching structure that is more typical of sativa plants. It can be grown indoors and outdoors with its 8 week life-cycle from germination through to harvest enabling plants to mature successfully even in high latitudes. Those who are fortunate enough to live in lower latitudes will be able to grow 2 or even 3 crops per growing season, especially so if the next crop is started a couple of weeks before the previous one is harvested.



Indoor yields are between 350 – 550 gr/m2 while plants grwn outdoors can produce as much as 120 gr/plant. Its dense buds rapidly pack-on both weight and trichomes to produce buds that are heavy with a sweetly fruity scent complete with the citrus notes often found in indica strains. THC production is very good at between 17% – 20% with 1% CBD. The effect is very well-balanced between that of a sativa and an indica; relaxing with a certain uplift.