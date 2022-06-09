About this product
Sweet Trainwreck Auto is a rather taller-than-usual 4th. generation auto-flowering cannabis strain. It was bred by crossing certain 3rd. generation autos with an elite Trainwreck clone, the latter being extremely popular in US medical cannabis dispensaries.
Despite having 65% indica genetics it is quite a tall strain with a branching structure that is more typical of sativa plants. It can be grown indoors and outdoors with its 8 week life-cycle from germination through to harvest enabling plants to mature successfully even in high latitudes. Those who are fortunate enough to live in lower latitudes will be able to grow 2 or even 3 crops per growing season, especially so if the next crop is started a couple of weeks before the previous one is harvested.
Indoor yields are between 350 – 550 gr/m2 while plants grwn outdoors can produce as much as 120 gr/plant. Its dense buds rapidly pack-on both weight and trichomes to produce buds that are heavy with a sweetly fruity scent complete with the citrus notes often found in indica strains. THC production is very good at between 17% – 20% with 1% CBD. The effect is very well-balanced between that of a sativa and an indica; relaxing with a certain uplift.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.