****** NEW AND JUST IN ********



THIS IS AN ALL NEW PHOTO-PERIOD VARATION BEFORE TODAY WE ONLY HAD THIS IN AUTO RUDERALIS



This is a Chernobyl cross with White Widow x White Russian ( Serious Seeds produces this visit their website at SeriousSeeds.com) , This genetic were offering we get once a year … and it’s hard for us to keep it in stock … it’s produced by Vlask, as we call him who comes from lands around Temnaya Genetika Southern Federal Russia, White Widow White Russian is not all that this strain is made from, but we have problems getting greater details due to language barriers and the legalities Russians face cultivating Marijuana ! This is more than just one of the most famous cannabis strains in the world; it provides the genetic foundation for many other classic strains beloved by growers of every experience level. Now, it is possible for beginner growers and impatient farmers to bring a heavy potency with Russian flare of potency with a classic strain. The Tsar Bomba was the largest multi-staged hydrogen bomb ever tested and it was tested by Russia; This auto strain will flatten you with a high so potent it grows so fast you think the Tsar Bomba blast hit you in the bong to your lungs. This is a whopper fat little cola growing auto and we at NukeHeads pride it’s travel from the lands of Mother Russia to offer it in our all exclusive line up. Please enjoy but be warned … though our website is nuclear themed … The Tsar Bomba Russian Widow is no joke .. it’s .. THE BOMB ASS BUD you’ll want to add into your garden ! We await to pair and cross this with our all exclusive NukeHeads strain for a true nuclear marraige made in heaven here on earth 🙂



Like the original photoperiod White Widow, this strain grows wide, dark green leaves and is dusted with a heavy coating of resin by the end of the flowering phase. White Widow Automatic replicates many characteristics of the original WW, but takes 8 weeks total crop time! The main differences with our variant are its compact size, fast growth, and slightly more stoney, physical effects.



LARGE YIELDS: INDOOR SOIL GROWN SHOULD SEE UPWARDS TO A POUND A PLANT WITH SCROGGING A SINGLE PLANT IN A 4×4 TENT SEEING HIGHER HYDROPONICS GROWERS MAY SEE UP TO 3lbs per plant in a 4×4 if scrogged and grown properly.. this is a yield beast !