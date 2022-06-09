VADER HAZE is a cross of Space Alien, Purple Haze, and Blue Dream the lineage is said to have some green crack that was added later on giving this a true Hybrid Vigor when you grow this strain. THC levels have not yet been lab documented or provided to us here at NukeHeads. We are told THC ranges from 21% – 26% and the aromatics are a citrus lime smell with a chem dog like taste with some sweetness in the smoke thats floral and unique. If you like drinking fine liquor , beer, or wine , this particular strain pairs very nicely with beer especially IPA drinkers who want some extra hoppy like notes. This strain will be sure to give you more than enough excitement in a drink session. We advise smoking this from a wood pipe. Now for growing buds can take 9 weeks to finish out properly but use your wiser assesment by monitoring trichomes as some plants finish faster than others. Bud structure is nice and dense our samples were DWC hydroponic grown and the bud nodes came out very hard and dense. The plant doesn’t do well outdoors as shown in a photo above it doesn’t get the girth it does indoor. It’s surely a PPFD hog and takes some light intensity and likes it. The VADER HAZE is a more in the couch chilling video game playing booster effect. This particular haze comes from a breeder in South Whales and these seeds are low priced because we bought a vast stock. Expect to see these seeds double in price because they were very hard to get as well as to get them phytocertified we spent allot of money bringing this across the ocean to US growers doorsteps !