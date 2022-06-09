About this product
White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG, is a 60% sativa hybrid with uplifting and comfortable cerebrally focused effects. This strain combines the best features of its parent strains: the sour, earthy, diesel aroma of Fire OG and the high resin production of The White that leaves the plants covered in a dusty snowfall of crystals. Many phenotypes of White Fire OG exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Daytime use of this strain won’t leave the consumer drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities. White Fire OG is often chosen by patients to treat anxiety and depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain, and appetite loss. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants outdoors or inside with a 65-day flowering period.
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.