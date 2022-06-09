About this product
Description
White Rhino is a hybrid of White Widow and an unknown North American indica strain, creating a bushy and stout plant. The buds give off a strong and heady high. The plant’s parentage hails from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino is one of the best types of strain for medicinal use since it has such a high THC content.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.