Our ALL-NEW All Natural Freeze-Dried Chicken are perfect for dogs! Made with only fresh, whole, single-sourced USDA animal protein, these new treats are carefully formulated with your furry friend’s health in mind.



These all-natural treats are sourced, made, and packaged in the USA from free-range chicken from Midwestern farms. We freeze dry these treats from the raw state, and they contain no added synthetics or vitamins and minerals – just pure, natural goodness.



All NuRich CBD pet products are created under the strictest standards. NuRich CBD Treats are produced with only 100% food grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers.



NuRich's irresistibly delicious biscuits are not only tasty but offer the benefits of hemp CBD in a healthy and holistic way. You can rest easy knowing that you’re providing your furry friend the best of the best.



Ingredients: USDA Chicken, CBD Hemp oil, and Vitamin E



Each 3oz bag contains approximately 150mg of full spectrum phytocannabinoids.



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA