Infinity live resin vaporizers are 100% live resin oil, no distillate ever added, providing the most accurate and true to plant extraction. They are diligently extracted and post processed to ensure an efficient burn and maximum terpene retention.
Seeded in Missouri, by Missourians, Nuthera is firmly rooted in our passion for the ART and SCIENCE of Cannabis. We consistently & consciously craft premiere cannabis products with approachability and transparency. We care what comes out of the lab and into your bag.
Nuthera proudly handcrafts Panda Chocolates, Panda Fruits, Medusa Chocolates, INDI Vapes, Infinity Concentrates, and Nuthera Cannabis.