Panda Fruits Mixed Berry FECO 300mg.



Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO) is a full spectrum cannabis extract containing cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other compounds. The additional cannabinoids and terpenes provide an entourage effect for patients.



Panda Fruits are made with pectin and real fruit puree so that they melt in your mouth, not your pocket. Always vegan.



300mg FECO per package. 15mg FECO per piece (20 per package).

