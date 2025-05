Say hello to the cool side of the pillow with this minty dark chocolate classic. Snappy dark chocolate with natural mint extract. Infused with an equal parts blend of THC and CBN.

CBN is a sedative cannabinoid that is commonly used for insomnia.



Panda Chocolate is churned for a full day with predosed cocoa butter to ensure even dosing and maximum efficacy. Always ethically and sustainably sourced.



100mg THC and 100mg CBN per package. 10mg THC and CBN per piece.

