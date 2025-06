Panda Fruits Snoozeberrys are a blueberry and lemon gummy made from real fruit puree with a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBN. Designed to promote relaxation and restful sleep. Panda Fruits are made with pectin and real fruit puree so that melts in your mouth, not your pocket. Always vegan. 300mg THC and 300mg CBN per bag, 20 gummies with 15mg THC and CBN per piece.

